DDCA releases tender invitations for inaugural season of Delhi Premier League

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), a duly affiliated state unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has invited bids to own team franchises in its upcoming state-level T20 cricket leagues for men's and women’s titled as the ‘Delhi Premier League’.



The DDCA has released a ‘Notice Inviting Tender’ (NIT) inviting bidders on team franchisees proposed to be introduced to take part in the League. The governing body has proposed the beginning of the new league in August/September 2024.

The League will initially comprise six teams each for men and women that will participate in the league under a round-robin format during each season, with Play-off Matches following the first round to decide the winner, runner-up, and third-placed team in the League. The DDCA also has the right to change the number of teams participating in the League as it may deem appropriate from time to time.

Bidders will have to put up a minimum bid of Rs 25,00,000 (twenty-five lakh) and after evaluations, the qualified bidders will have to give a presentation before the final decision is made.

The successful bidder will be rewarded for a term of five seasons of DPL or five years, whichever is earlier, and may be extended for another term of three seasons/years at the sole discretion of DDCA. However, they will reserve the right to terminate the contract in the event of any breaches in the agreement.

The final date for the submission of bids is July 15.



