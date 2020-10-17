De Kock guides MI to 8-wicket victory over KKR

Abu Dhabi: Quinton de Kock's blitzkrieg 78 not out off 44 balls hands Mumbai Indians (MI) eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a IPL match at at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday. MI chased down the victory target of 149 runs in just 16.5 overs by losing two wickets and also moved to the top of the IPL Table.

Earlier, Pat Cummins (53 not out) and newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan (39 not out) dragged the team to 148/5 after a clinical Mumbai Indians (MI) dismantled the top half of the KKR batting lineup within the first 11 overs for just 61.

MI pacers Trent Boult (1/32), Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/51) all took a wicket each while spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) took two wickets off consecutive balls in the eighth over.

It was Cummins and Morgan's partnership that took the tottering innings close to the 150-run mark. The pair put up 87 for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: KKR 148/5 in 20 overs (Pat Cummins 53 not out, Eoin Morgan 39 not out; Rahul Chahar 2/18) lose to MI 149/2 in 16.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 35, de Kock 78 not out).

IPL STANDINGS

TEAM M W L PT NRR MI 8 6 2 12 1.353 DC 8 6 2 12 0.99 RCB 8 5 3 10 -0.139 KKR 8 4 4 8 -0.684 SRH 8 3 5 6 +0.009 CSK 8 3 5 6 -0.39 RR 8 3 5 6 -0.844 KXIP 8 2 6 4 -0.295



