'Dhoni knew how important it is to back players unlike the current management', claims Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has insisted that if KL Rahul fails at No. 5 in the next few games, he will be dropped from the team, unlike the time when MS Dhoni was the captain and gave the players adequate chances.

Out of 251 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Sehwag played during his career, 69 came under Dhoni's captaincy between 2007 and 2013. The former Indian cricketer went on to say that since Dhoni had gone through the tough phase during his budding days and hence knew how important it was to back his batsmen.

"If KL Rahul fails four times batting at No.5, the current Indian team management will look to change his slot. However, the same wasn't the case with Dhoni, who knew how important it is to back players at such positions, having himself gone through the hard grind," Sehwag said in a recent interview.

Sehwag, who has been one of the most outspoken cricketers in recent times, said that there was greater clarity about team selection when Dhoni was the skipper.

"With MS Dhoni as captain, there was greater clarity with regards to each player's position in the batting unit. He had an eye for talent and had identified individuals who would take Indian cricket forward," Sehwag added.

Sehwag also suggested that the top-order batsmen have 50 overs at their disposal and hence they have more chances of being successful and it's the middle-order men who need to be backed for a fair amount of matches before the brutal call is taken by the management.

"With the top-order finding it easier for a while in limited-overs cricket, it is those in the middle-order who need backing from a captain.

If you don't give players time, how else will they learn and become big players? I myself batted in the middle-order before opening and made a lot of mistakes, which even resulted in the team's losses. But you don't become a big player sitting outside on the bench. Players need time," Sehwag further added.