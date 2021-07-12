Domestic cricket kept me motivated to play for India, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who recently returned to the national squad after a long injury lay-off, said on Monday that domestic cricket kept him motivated to play for India.



Bhuvneshwar was a regular face for Team India across formats but multiple injuries have hampered his form in recent years. The 31-year-old pacer returned to action for India in the limited-overs home series against England earlier this year.

He has travelled with the Indian team to Sri Lanka for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and as many Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka, which was originally scheduled to begin on July 13, has been postponed to July 18 now after hosts' batting coach Grant Flower and video analyst GT Niroshan tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival from England.

"When I was almost recovered, domestic cricket was going on as well. So my focus was to get fit and make a comeback and then I started the preparation for the match. Before the England series, I played domestic cricket, so that it helps me get the required match practice. One shouldn't take things lightly while playing domestic cricket and that kept me motivated to play for India and to stay fit," said Bhuvneshwar on Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

All the matches between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Colombo's R.Premadasa Stadium.

Since India's main team is in the UK for the five-match Test series against England, India have sent a second-string side for the Sri Lanka series, which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid has travelled with the Dhawan-led India to oversee their tour of Sri Lanka in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is in the UK with Virat Kohli and Co.

Bhuvneshwar has picked up 138 wickets in 117 ODIs for India, while he has 45 T20I wickets to his name since his India debut in 2012.