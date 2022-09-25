Duleep Trophy Final: Ajinkya Rahane explains why he asked Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field [Watch]

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane has explained why he asked teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field during the Duleep Trophy final on Sunday. Rahane has defended his decision, saying believes in respecting the game and opponents.



Rahane, who was leading West Zone against South Zone in the Duleep trophy final in Coimbatore, asked Jaiswal to leave the field after the young cricketer was constantly sledging batsman Ravi Teja.

The South Zone batter had complained about Jaiswan's verbal volleys to both the on-field umpires and West Zone skipper Rahane on Day 5 morning on Sunday.









Rahane was seen having a chat with Jaiswal and after which, the play continued. However, Teja was left irked when Jaiswal continued to sledge him. The on-field umpire then complained about Jaiswal's behaviour. Following this, in the 57th over of the innings on Day 5, Rahane ordered Jaiswal to walk off the field.





Rahane has asked Jaiswal to leave the field after few discipline issues with the South Zone batter in Duleep Trophy final. (Jaiswal was warned earlier as well)pic.twitter.com/qftypyPyVv — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF (@IndianIdcf) September 25, 2022





Jaiswal, who was the eventual Player of the Match for scoring a double century, looked animated before he left the field.

"You have to follow rules and respect the game, your opponents, and the umpires. That's the way I have always played my cricket and I will continue to do so. There are certain things you must follow on the field, if you don't, you get off the field. This is my mantra. I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires, and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner," Rahane said.

Jaiswal, who finished with 497 runs at an incredible average of 99.40 in the domestic tournament, was away from the field for seven overs before he re-joined the proceedings.

Apart from the controversial incident on the final day, Jaiswal had a memorable final. His double hundred in the second innings helped West Zone to seal the game by 294 runs despite conceding a first-innings lead.

Jaiswal said he was "happy" with his performances in the Duleep Trophy final and that sharing the dressing room with seniors helped him realise the importance of staying hungry for more success.

"I'm happy but I think I need to keep going ahead. I just think about the way I'm applying myself and going through the processes. I keep talking to the seniors - Ajinkya and Shreyas (Iyer), and take their advice seriously to try and improve," Jaiswal was quoted as saying after the final on Sunday.