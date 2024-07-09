‘Elated’ Gautam Gambhir thanks Jay Shah following his appointment as head coach

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir’s name has been a constant in all conversations surrounding the next coach of the Indian men’s national cricket team. The Honorary secretary of the BCCI, Jay Shah finally put the speculations to rest as he announced the appointment of the World Cup winner as the new man to lead the side forward.

“Many thanks for your extremely kind words and constant support @JayShah bhai. Elated to be a part of this journey! The entire team together will strive for excellence and newer heights,” replied the newly appointed head coach.

The BCCI had previously announced that the next head coach will be handed the reins of the team till the 2027 period, a cycle which will include the 2025 Champions Trophy, 2026 T20 World Cup, 2027 ODI World Cup, and the 2025 and 2027 World Test Championship cycles.

Gambhir’s name for the post of head coach came up after the 2024 Indian Premier League season when he mentored the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title.

“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome @GautamGambhir as the new head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward,” read the announcement posted by Jay Shah.