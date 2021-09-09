England's Jos Buttler expects 5th Test to go ahead despite COVID scare in India camp

England's vice-captain Jos Buttler said on the eve of the fifth and final Test against India that he expects the Old Trafford game to go ahead as scheduled on Friday despite a new COVID-19 positive case in the visiting camp.



It was revealed on Thursday that Team India's physio Yogesh Parmar has tested positive for COVID-19. Even though all the players returned with negative results, they have undergone another mandatory COVID test and until the results are out, Virat Kohli and Co have been asked to remain inside their respective hotel rooms in Manchester.

As a result of Parmar's news, Team India's final practice session prior to the fifth Test was also cancelled on Thursday. In fact, at present, the visiting team is without a physio and it has been reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked their counterparts to spare a physio for them.

Even Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Indian cricket board, has said he is unsure about the fifth Test as of now.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun have also contracted the infection and are in isolation in London.

"I don't know too much, to be honest, at the moment. At present we are expecting the game to go ahead. Things are all fine in our camp. We are looking forward to the game," Buttler said during a media interaction when asked about the latest development .

With an incredible 157-run victory at the Oval, Team India go into the final Test with a 2-1 lead. Buttler, who missed the previous game as he was on paternity leave, went on to say that his side is fired up to level the series at Old Trafford.

"It was a fantastic Test match (at the Oval). The Indians played brilliant cricket. We want to win this Test match and level the series. The spirits are high in the side, it's a must win game for us," he said.

Following the Oval Test, there have been rumours regarding England might rest James Anderson for his home Test in Manchester as he looked extremely exhausted at the end of India's second innings in London earlier this week.

Reacting to that, Buttler added, "He has bowled fantastically well in the series. Jimmy is incredibly fit. He has looked after himself very well. He looks exactly the same (as was in first match) and is available for selection," he said.

Talking about the wicket, Buttler said, "Pretty good wicket, looks a bit dry. There could be spin later on. We played against the West Indies and Pakistan so we know the conditions pretty well."

Earlier in the day, England announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, which is due to be played between October and November in Oman and the UAE.

England will be without their star all-rounder Ben Stokes, while Buttler was named Eoin Morgan's deputy for the ICC event, which the Englishmen won back in 2010.

"There is strength and depth. The white ball squad is fantastic. We have some brilliant players and match-winners. We are excited for that challenge and will try to do the maximum," said Buttler.