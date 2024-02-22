Gambhir-Tiwary Clash: Untold Details of Explosive KKR Dressing Room Conflict

In a shocking revelation, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has exposed unheard details of a heated altercation with Gautam Gambhir in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dressing room during the IPL 2013 season. Tiwary, who recently retired from first-class cricket, disclosed how Gambhir had issued threats during the incident at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.



Tiwary, an integral part of KKR's title-winning squad in 2012, narrated how the confrontation unfolded after a match at

. Gambhir allegedly threatened Tiwary, saying, "You meet me outside after the match, I'll see you. You are finished today." These words, audible to everyone in the vicinity, marked a low point in their relationship.

Despite their on-field success, the fallout led to Tiwary's release from KKR ahead of the 2014 season. Expressing regret, Tiwary emphasized his usually amicable relationship with seniors and lamented the tarnished image resulting from the clash with Gambhir.

"I still regret that trouble with Gambhir. Because I am not the kind of person who quarrels with seniors, that incident could have been avoided. My relationship with seniors is very good. But for one incident, I got a bad name," Tiwary stated, highlighting the impact on his reputation.

The revelation adds a new layer to the complex dynamics within KKR during the 2013 season and underscores the challenges faced by players both on and off the field. Stay tuned for more developments on this explosive revelation, as Manoj Tiwary sheds light on the darker side of cricketing rivalries.