Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan skipper

Former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif has urged Sourav Ganguly to "help" Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in initiating talks of India-Pak matches in the coming months.

Latif has insisted that it was the current BCCI president Ganguly, who played a big role in India agreeing to tour Pakistan in 2004 despite BCCI's reluctance.

"As a cricketer and BCCI President, Ganguly can help (Ehsan) Mani and the PCB. Unless full-fledged Pakistan-India bilateral series resumes, things won't improve for both countries. The world wants to see Pak-India playing cricket.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan should also play his active part to ensure top cricket-playing nations come and tour Pakistan as it will help Pakistan cricket and local players. In 2004, when the BCCI was reluctant to tour Pakistan, it was (Sourav) Ganguly, who persuaded the BCCI and players. It was a highly memorable tour for India as they managed to win big here after a long gap," Latif was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Latif also suggested that Sri Lanka's recent tour of Pakistan was a sigh of relief for not only struggling Pakistani cricket but also for "long-suffering masses." Majority of cricket grounds in Pakistan have also endured due to the absence of international matches.

India's last outing in Pakistan saw the Indian side clinch both Test and One-Day International (ODI) series. Team India won the five-match ODI series 3-2 and they also clinched the Test series 2-1.

Due to the political tensions between the nations has restricted both the national team meeting only in the ICC tournaments. The last ODI between India and Pakistan happened during the Cricket World Cup in 2019 in England where Virat Kohli's boys secured an easy win.