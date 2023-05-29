Gill has all qualities of world-class player, says Vikram Solanki

Ahmedabad: Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket at Gujarat Titans (GT) at the ongoing IPL 2023, has called opener Shubman Gill a “brilliant technician” and feels that the young batter has all of the qualities of a world-class player.

In the IPL 2023, Gill stands out as the top scorer, having accumulated 851 runs at an impressive average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156.43 across 16 matches. This exceptional season for the 23-year-old includes three centuries and four half-centuries.

The opener played a match-winning innings of 129 runs in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians on Friday. His 129 came off only 60 deliveries and took Titans to our highest-ever total in IPL 2023 and single-handedly propelled his side to the second successive IPL final.

“For a young man, he is quite a brilliant technician. He is one of the examples you would like to give young players about how to bat. He has all of the qualities of a world-class player and he is showing the skill level this season. Fortunately for us, he is in good form, but what you might not see is how hard he works in training.

He is very conscious about the opposition he faces, seeking opportunities to gain an advantage. For somebody so young to show so many qualities is commendable,” Solanki said about the 23-year-old,” Solanki said in the press conference ahead of the final.

Defending champions Gujarat are all set for a summit clash against four-time champion Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both these teams contested twice this season and will now play on Sunday in what promises to be a high-octane finale.

Solanki, however, feels that the final match should be approached the same way as they have approached the other 16 matches so far this season.

“The final is no different to any other games we play. It was the same approach we used last year and we continue that this season as well,” he said.

“We have to turn around quickly, there’s a short practice session now and we also have to let the guys take in this moment. We have to ensure they get some rest and recover, we’re mindful of that for the whole group to make sure we’re well prepared,” he added.

The Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the last year’s final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. There have been some pretty high-scoring fixtures this season at this venue and Solanki is hopeful of another good track being prepared for Sunday.