Good to have guys who can exploit the conditions: Rohit Sharma

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for his team mates on Tuesday after they beat RR by 57 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. This was their third consecutive win this season and both their previous matches ended in comprehensive victories for the four-time champions.

"We strive to play with power. We've got quality in this squad. We've given confidence to each one of them because we know they're very talented," said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The conditions are quite helpful (for our fast bowlers). We were not sure how the pitches were going to be, whether it'd be helpful for our pace battery. But it was nipping around and it's good to have guys who can exploit those conditions," he said.

All but one of the RR batsmen on Tuesday fell to catches, which included two screamers by substitute fielder Anukul Roy and Kieron Pollard to dismiss MahipalLomror and the rampaging Jos Buttler respectively.

"The fielding was brilliant, it's something we take pride in. "We can have ups and downs with the bat and ball but fielding is something we can control. It is something that we pride ourselves with and work very hard on," he said.

The match was featured a gutsy 79 not out from SuryakumarYadav, was declared player of the match for the performance.

"It was coming (for Suryakumar). I spoke to him today before the match. He was batting really well all these games. It was all about shotmaking - today his shortmaking was perfect. All the innovative shots at the end came in handy," said Rohit.