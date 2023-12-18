Graeme Smith aims thriving bond with Indian cricket fan through SA20 season 2

New Delhi: Graeme Smith, SA20 League Commissioner and former Proteas skipper, has shared his insights on the league’s aspirations to connect with the passionate Indian cricket audience and the strategic emphasis that digital engagement holds in this relationship.

He expressed his appreciation for the staunch passion that Indian cricket fans bring to the game. He acknowledged the substantial number of Indian fans who still cherish the golden days of South African cricket and envisions the SA20 as a catalyst to revive that nostalgia.

"The Indian fan has always been passionate about cricket, and the SA20 will be perfect for casual evening entertainment where one can enjoy high-quality sports with their families. There are scores of Indian fans who still reminisce about the golden days of South African cricket, and we want the fans to revive that nostalgia," said Smith.

He also outlined a strategic objective for the SA20. "Our objective is to expand the footprint of the SA20 into new areas, winning the hearts of cricket fans who have been waiting for an electrifying T20 experience.

"The SA20 is set to focus a lot on its digital presence, particularly targeting our friends in India. We recognize the tremendous cricket fervour in India, and our endeavor is to strengthen digital engagements that goes beyond borders.

"Through innovative content, live interactions, and exciting initiatives, we aim to not only capture the attention of the Indian cricket fan but also create a platform that resonates with their passion for the game," he explained.

The second season of the league starts on January 20 with Sunrisers Eastern Cape locking horns wth Joburg Super Kings at St George's Park in Gqeberha.