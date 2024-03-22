‘He is fit and ready to throw thunder balls’: Pathirana’s manager confirms his availability for IPL

New Delhi: Matheesha Pathirana's manager Amila Kalugalage has confirmed that the Sri Lankan pacer has recovered from the injury, is fit and is available to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pathirana suffered a hamstring injury during the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh and had to miss initial matches for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) including the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday at Chennai.

However, in a recent development, Pathirana’s manager Amila Kalugalage gave an update on his availability and said that he is fit and ready to bowl.

“The answer to where's Pathirana, he is fit and ready to throw thunder balls. Be ready,” Kalugalage wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pathirana was the highest wicket-taker for the franchise in the previous IPL season with 19 wickets in 12 matches with an impressive economy of 8.90. However, there is no confirmation from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yet. If given clearance by SLC, Pathirana might feature in CSK’s upcoming games in the IPL 2024.