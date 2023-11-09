I thought of getting close to 200: Cummins

Mumbai: When Australian skipper Pat Cummins walked at 91 for 7 in a chase of 292 against Afghanistan, all he thought was of somehow getting to 200 so that the net run-rate remains in decent zone before the final World Cup game against Bangladesh. But Glenn Maxwell had other ideas as the Australian skipper watched the "greatest ODI innings" unfold in-front of his eyes with his partner hitting an unbelievable 201 not out off 128 balls to take his team to the semi-final of the global event.

"When I went out there, I thought if we can somehow scratch the 200, our net run rate should be pretty good for the semi-final. When Maxi got his 100, I kind of thought, wow, we are within 120 or something. And then I still thought, no way," Cummins was honest enough to admit that he thought winning was out of question.

"I think Maxi might be a bit different. I think he is always plotting his way to a win. I think even 200 runs out, he was kind of mapping out how he was going to do it. I was just trying to survive," Cummins said. It was only when Australia reached 250 that he thought miracle could happen. "I reckon it was not until the spinners were just about done and there was maybe 40 off 40 or something where I thought okay even if Max gets out here, I reckon the other guys can get it done. But yeah, literally within the last 20 minutes was about the only time," he added.