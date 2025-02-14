ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize Money, Schedule, and Exciting Matches Await!

The ICC has announced the prize money for the Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19. The winning team will receive $2.24 million (Rs. 20.8 crore), a 53% increase from 2017. The runner-up will get $1.12 million (Rs. 10.4 crore).

The semi-final losers will earn Rs. 5.2 crore, and each group-stage win will bring Rs. 29.5 lakh. The fifth and sixth placed teams will receive Rs. 3.04 crore, while the seventh and eighth placed teams will get Rs. 1.21 crore.

This is the first time since 1996 that Pakistan is hosting an ICC event. The tournament will run from February 19 to March 9, with matches in Pakistan and Dubai. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi will host 10 matches in Pakistan, while India’s games will be played in Dubai.

Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand

Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan

Schedule:

Feb 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

Feb 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

Feb 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

Feb 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

Feb 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

Feb 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

Feb 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

Feb 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

Feb 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

Feb 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Mar 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Semi-finals:

Mar 4: Semi-final 1 (Dubai)

Mar 5: Semi-final 2 (Lahore)

Mar 9: Final (Lahore)

This tournament will feature the top 8 ODI teams, and the excitement is building up!
















