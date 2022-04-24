If Ben Stokes is not interested in Test captaincy, England are in trouble, says Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has said that if Ben Stokes is not interested in Test captaincy then England are in trouble.



Joe Root recently stepped down as England's Test captain and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are yet to announce his successor.

Ahead of England's upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand in June, a new head coach will be also announced along with a new skipper. Earlier, after Ashley Giles stepped down as ECB's new director of cricket after the Ashes, he was replaced by Rob Key.

If Stokes does not want to take up the Test captaincy role, England have a few more options at disposal. However, Chappell believes all-rounder Stokes is only their current "viable option".

"There's only one viable captaincy option in the best XI and that's allrounder Ben Stokes. If he seriously isn't interested in the job, then England are in big trouble. To question Stokes' viability based purely on the inferior captaincy of previous star allrounders is indefensible.

Stokes has the fire in his belly and the positive approach to be successful. However, that alone doesn't guarantee success," wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo on Sunday.

The Australia legend went on to add that Stuart Broad or Jos Buttler should not be considered for the position as they do not guarantee a place in England's XI in Tests.

England lost their previous Test series against West Indies 0-1 and are at the bottom of the World Test Championship table 2021-23.

"Stuart Broad is an intelligent, well-spoken player, but he should not be a captaincy consideration. He's now too old and maintains a conservative streak, especially when it comes to field placings for his own bowling. Jos Buttler is not a Test wicketkeeper; he has no obvious place in the first XI," Chappell added.