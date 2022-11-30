IND v NZ, 3rd ODI: Felt that we bowled a bit on the shorter side, says Shikhar Dhawan

After rain wiped out their chances of levelling the ODI series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan felt that the visitors' bowling attack had bowled more short balls than desired in the three-match tourney.

The no-result on Wednesday resulted in India losing the series 1-0, with the seven-wicket loss in the ODI series opener at Auckland turning out to be the only game of the series. India came in with a young bowling attack in Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, with Yuzvendra Chahal being the only experienced campaigner.

"We are a young unit. For sure, the bowling unit must have learnt about bowling the good length area a bit more. I felt that we bowled a bit on the shorter side. They also have to get a bit more consistent in bowling bit more up and using the bounce more. They are young and that's how they will learn from these experiences," said Dhawan in the post-match presentation ceremony.

For the batters, Dhawan felt that the learnings would be to build deeper partnerships once the swing and seam in the initial overs is gone. "Also, in the batting, taking the partnerships more deep. Wickets were a bit seaming to start. But that's what you expect when you come to New Zealand, especially when it's overcast all the time. You do expect that when you come here."

With majority of the youngsters not going to Bangladesh for the upcoming three-match series, Dhawan thinks that picking the small things from the series in New Zealand will be beneficial for both batters and bowlers.

"I tell them that it is important to pick up the detailings, like every inch matters. If we are talking to bowling unit, you understand that okay, where to pitch the ball and the lengths you have to bowl consistently. Those things are simple, but quite effective. They are young, so they are learning to handle pressure as well."

"Even if they are being hit for boundaries, they need to come back more quickly. Even for the batting unit as well, in seaming wickets, batting close to the body or coming up with a plan B, like rotating the strike and putting the pressure back on the bowlers."

In Bangladesh, Dhawan will hand back captaincy duties to Rohit Sharma. With Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami coming back, the left-handed opener is hopeful of getting 2023 ODI World Cup preparation on the right path.

"Absolutely, we are now going to Bangladesh, hopefully the weather will be better there. In Bangladesh, all the senior players will be back and that will be a totally different side. I am sure that from there, especially with more Asian wickets, it will be a more practical journey towards the World Cup."