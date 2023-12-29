IND v SA: India missed the services of Mohammad Shami, says Sanjay Manjrekar after defeat in 1st Test

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that India missed the services of Mohammed Shami in their opening Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

On Thursday, India slumped to their third-biggest defeat against the Proteas in Tests after losing by an innings and 32 runs within three days.

Manjrekar stressed Shami's prowess on South African soil and asserted that the speedster possesses the potential to shine even brighter on these challenging pitches.

However, fate had different plans for Shami as he was forced to the sidelines due to a nagging ankle injury.

Shami's awe-inspiring record in the Rainbow Nation is nothing short of remarkable. With 35 wickets from eight matches and an economy rate of 3.12, he has consistently been a thorn in the side of South African batsmen.

His dominance is underscored by two five-wicket hauls, a testament to his ability to wreak havoc in the opposition's ranks.

"India missed Mohammed Shami because you are talking about getting the most out of the pitch by hitting the pitch and not looking for movement in the air. What does Shami do best? He gets movement on Indian pitches, where there is hardly any. So, he would have been a handful," Manjrekar said to ESPNcricinfo.

Shami's absence has left a void in the Indian bowling lineup, forcing the team to reevaluate their strategies. Manjrekar, echoing the sentiments of many cricket experts, stressed the need for the Indian bowlers to adapt and alter their plans if they are to salvage the ongoing series.

"The main takeaway, apart from getting a few more runs on the board, is that you got to bowl differently, and the Indian seamers, the quality bowlers that we have, have realised that now," he added.

Uncapped fast bowler Avesh Khan has been added to India's squad for the second Test against South Africa as a replacement for Mohammed Shami.