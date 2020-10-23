IND vs AUS: Sydney, Canberra likely to host limited-overs leg as CA gets green signal from government – Report

Cricket Australia (CA) reportedly has been given a green signal for the Indian team to quarantine in Sydney ahead of Virat Kohli and Co's Down Under tour later this year.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the New South Wales government had approved CA's plans only 72 hours after they were lodged, meaning the Indian team can arrive in Sydney and play the limited-overs series there and in Canberra. Meanwhile, the Australian cricket body did not comment on being contacted by Reuters.

Initially, the players were scheduled to arrive in Brisbane and undergo quarantine there before playing the ODI and T20I in Queensland before moving on to Adelaide for the opening Test, which will be India's first overseas day-night Test, in early December.

However, the negotiations with Queensland health officials had not reached any conclusions. Hence, CA explored other options and landed the approval from New South Wales' authorities. Now CA will be able to soon announce Australia's summer schedule for the home season, including the blockbuster series against the Indian team.

The Indian and many top Australian players are currently in the UAE playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. These players will leave the UAE after the conclusion of the tournament as the final is scheduled to be played on Nov. 10. It is understood that the WAGs of the tourists will not be allowed to travel with the team.

The first Test between India and Australia is set to begin on Dec. 17 at the Adelaide Oval. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be hosting the Boxing Day Test, with Adelaide as the back-up venue. The third and fourth Tests are scheduled to take place in Sydney and Brisbane.

The last time Team India travelled to Australia for a full-fledged tour, the Kohli-led Team India created history by registering their first-ever Test series win Down Under. By doing so, Kohli also became the first Asian skipper to win a Test series on Australian soil. India won the four-match Test series 2-1 and took home the three-match ODI series after losing the first game. Australia and India won a game each in the shortest format as the T20I series ended at 1-1 after the match at MCG was washed out.