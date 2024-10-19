IND vs NZ: India lose seven wickets for 54 runs to score 462 in second innings; set New Zealand a target of 107 to win first Test

Hyderabad: India’s horror with the new ball in seaming and swinging conditions came to the fore again at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru when India lost their last seven wickets for just 54 runs to end their second innings at 462, setting New Zealand a target of 107 to win the first Test match.

India, after being dismissed for a paltry 46 in their first innings, rode on a sublime century from Sarfaraz Khan (150, 195 balls, 18 fours, 3 sixes) and 99 from Rishabh Pant (105 balls, 9 fours, 5 sixes) to be bowled out for 462 in their second innings.

New Zealand had scored 402 in their first innings.

Chasing 107 to win the Test match, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway survived just four balls before the umpires decided to call it day due to bad light. Soon after, the rain came pelting down and play will commence at 9.15 am on Sunday, the fifth and final day of the Test match.

Indian batters fared poorly against the swinging and seaming ball on overcast conditions on the second day’s play but Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant, along with useful contributions from Virat Kohli (70) and Rohit Sharma (52), seemed to exorcise the ghosts of the first innings.

However, once the duo were dismissed with the scoreboard reading 433/5, India lost the final five wickets like ninepins, again to the new ball with Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj failing to make an impact with the bat.

India collapsed from 408/3 to 462 all out to the second new ball, losing the last seven wickets for a mere 54 runs.

Brief scores: India 46 & 462 all out in 99.3 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, Virat Kohli 70, Rohit Sharma 52, William O’Rourke 3/92, Matt Henry 3/102, Ajaz Patel 2/100) vs New Zealand 402 & 0/0 in 0.4 overs.