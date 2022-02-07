IND VS WI: I want my players to keep challenging themselves - Rohit Sharma after 1st ODI win

India captain Rohit Sharma said that he just wants his boys "to keep challenging themselves" after his side's win on Sunday.



Team India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first One-Day International (ODI) to take the lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, the touring party was bundled out for a mere 176 in 43.5 overs. In reply, Rohit led from the front with his knock of 60 runs off 51 balls as India sealed the game in 28 overs.

"I don't believe in perfect game. You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better. All in all, it was a great effort from everyone. We ticked all boxes. I'm pretty happy with that. With that bat we could've finished with not so many wickets, that is one. We could also have created pressure on their lower order. Don't want to take any credit away. The way we bowled upfront and then towards the back end was good to see," captain Rohit said after the match in Ahmedabad.

It was a great way for Team India to bounce back as they were coming off series defeats in Tests and ODIs during their latest tour of South Africa. Rohit missed the series against the Proteas due to a hamstring injury.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the Player of the Match for his spell of 4 for 49. He also became the fifth-fastest Indian bowler to 100 ODI wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal is adjudged the Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 4/49.#INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/AvsDGfiCeJ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

"We want to keep getting better as a team. The end goal is we should be able to achieve what the team wants. If the team requires us to do something different, have to do it. Don't think we have to change a lot. All I ask from players is to keep challenging themselves.



I've been off for a while, haven't played for two months but I was back home hitting the balls. I knew there was a long season ahead. I had a good net session here. I was confident going into this game. I can take a lot of positives from this game. The pitch had something in it. There was softness in the pitch early on. In this particular game the toss became important. But honestly want to take the toss away from the play, don't want to depend on it a lot. But if you do, you have to take advantage," India's limited-overs skipper added further.

The second ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (Feb. 9).