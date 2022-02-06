IND VS WI: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes 2nd fastest Indian spinner to this milestone

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday became the second-fastest Indian spinner to 100 wickets in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).



Overall, Chahal was the fifth fastest Indian bowler to 100 wickets in ODIs after Mohammed Shami (56 ODIs), Jasprit Bumrah (57 ODIs), Kuldeep Yadav (58 ODIs) and Irfan Pathan (59 ODIs).

Chahal achieved the milestone during the first ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. Prior to the game, Chahal had 99 wickets in 58 ODIs. The leg spinner picked up four wickets in the game as India defeated West Indies by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

The four wickets of Chahal on Sunday were Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Alzarri Joseph. Chahal, who finished with figures of 4 for 49, picked up two wickets on consecutive deliveries that saw Pooran and Pollard get out. West Indies skipper Pollard got out for a golden duck.

"I felt good. Washi [Washington Sundar] struck twice in an over so we knew pressure was on them. My job was to sustain that pressure. Got the feeling watching Washi bowl that the ball was gripping. Had a chat with Rohit, Virat, they said the pace is important. My thought was that if it's turning at pace, keep doing it. Threw in a slower one here and there as a variation. I looked back at the footage from the South Africa series to see where I can improve," Chahal, who was named the Player of the Match, said after India's six-wicket victory.

Earlier in the day, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder became only the fifth West Indian player with 2,000 or more runs and 100+ wickets in ODIs after Dwayne Bravo, Carl Hooper, Chris Gayle and Vivian Richards.

Holder, who made his ODI debut in 2013, has scored 2,011 runs in 125 matches at an average of 25.13. While he is yet to score a century, he has 11 fifties to his name.

The second ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (Feb. 9).