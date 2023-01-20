India fined 60% for slow over-rate after 1st ODI

Team India has been slapped with a hefty fine for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first One-Day International (ODI).

India were fined 60% of their match fee for slow over-rate in their 12-run victory over New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

India were ruled to be three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Time allowances were taken into consideration before arriving at the decision, according to an official release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the release read further.

"Rohit Sharma, the India captain, accepted the offence levelled by On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal. There was no need for a formal hearing."

Despite putting up 349 runs on the board, the hosts were made to work hard for a win by New Zealand. Michael Bracewell (140 from 78) and Mitchell Santner (57 runs) kept the Kiwis in the game as they stitched a remarkable 162-run stand for the seventh wicket. Earlier in the game, Shubman Gill became just the fourth Indian to score an ODI double. He struck nine sixes and 19 fours in his knock that also saw the opening batsman the fastest Indian cricketer to 1,000 runs in the 50-over format.

"I was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do. With wickets falling, at times I wanted to unleash and I'm glad I could do it at the end. Sometimes when the bowler is on top, you need to make them feel pressure. Need to avoid dot balls, show some intent and hit hard into the gaps. Which is what I was doing.

"Wasn't really thinking of 200, but once I hit sixes in the 47th over, I did feel that I could. Before that, I was playing what was coming to me. He (Kishan) is one of my best mates. I was there when he scored his ODI double hundred and it was special. It feels nice when you are wanting to do something and it is coming off on a regular basis. Definitely a sense of satisfaction. It (double ton) has sunk in pretty well. Game went much more closer than I expected," said Gill after helping India win the first ODI.

After going 1-0 up, Team India will look to make it 2-0 ahead of the second ODI which is scheduled to take place on Saturday (Jan. 21) in Raipur.