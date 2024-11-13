India grouped with Pakistan, Nepal in inaugural edition of Women’s U19 Asia Cup

New Delhi: India have been placed with Pakistan and Nepal in Group A of the inaugural Women’s U19 Asia Cup, to be played in the 20-over format at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Malaysia from December 15-22. Group B comprises hosts Malaysia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Women’s U19 Asia Cup will serve as a key preparatory tournament for all Asian teams before the 2025 ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Malaysia from January 18 to February 2.

India are the reigning champions of the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, after winning the inaugural edition in 2023 in South Africa. They will play its first match of the Women’s U19 Asia Cup against Pakistan on December 15 at 2 pm local time, followed by facing Nepal on December 17.

The top two teams from both groups will enter the Super Four stage, with matches to take place on December 19 and 20. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will reach the final on December 22 to determine the first-ever champions of the Women’s U19 Asia Cup.

The decision to launch the Women’s U19 Asia Cup was taken by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) during its Executive Board Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on September 11. It said their vision of launching the tournament will give emerging female cricketers in Asia the opportunity to compete on an international platform and help them get crucial experience and readiness to ultimately help Asian teams perform better on the world stage.

The ACC has been operating a men’s U19 Asia Cup since 1989, with its next edition set to be played in Dubai from November 29 to December 8. But getting a female edition of the age-group tournament further intensifies its drive to achieve gender equality and aim for nurturing cricketing talent across all levels in Asia.



