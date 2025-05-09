Bengaluru to Welcome Global Lawmakers for Commonwealth Legislative Summit in September

Bengaluru: Bengaluru will play host to a major international parliamentary gathering in September, as over 300 Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and legislative leaders from across the Commonwealth are expected to convene for the Commonwealth Speakers’ Conference, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader announced on Thursday.

Scheduled to be held from September 8 to 10, the summit will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and will be attended by key national dignitaries, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“This is the first time such a large-scale conference of presiding officers from across Commonwealth nations is being held in Karnataka. It is a matter of honour for the state and our legislature,” Khader said, addressing journalists at the Vidhana Soudha.

The conference, which will feature participants from national parliaments and state legislatures of Commonwealth member countries, is expected to delve into key issues concerning parliamentary functioning, democratic accountability, and inter-legislative collaboration. Discussions on digital transformation in governance, inclusivity in parliamentary procedures, and the strengthening of federal structures are likely to figure in the agenda.

The event is being organised with the support of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), an international network that works to strengthen parliamentary democracy and promote best practices across member states.

Preparations for logistics, hospitality, and security are already underway, Khader said, adding that the state government and the assembly secretariat are working in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The three-day conclave is expected to not only promote Karnataka as a democratic hub but also offer a platform for cross-country legislative learning and cooperation.