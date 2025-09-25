India Squad and Schedule for West Indies Test Series 2025

The BCCI has announced India’s squad for the West Indies Test series 2025/26.

Indian star opener Shubman Gill will captain the team and Ravindra Jadeja was announced as the vice-captain. Dhruv Jurel and N. Jagadeesan will be the wicketkeepers for the series.

Other players include KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav.

India will play two Tests in October. The 1st match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Oct 2-6), while the 2nd at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (Oct 10-14).