India-Sri Lanka first ODI ends in dramatic tie

Colombo: India and Sri Lanka were engaged in a thrilling tie in the first ODI of the three-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Friday.

Chasing Sri Lanka’s decent total of 230 for 8, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made 58 off 47 balls, while Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) also chipped in with contributions but couldn't finish off the game and were bundled out at 230 runs. Charith Asalanka (3/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/58) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

Earlier, Composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8 after opting to bat. The total was better than what it looked on the board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers.

Pathum Nissanka continued his fine run of form by hitting 56 off 75 balls, while Dunith Wellalage struck a superb 67 not out at the back-end as the duo carried Sri Lanka to a competitive total On a pitch that aided spinners, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 101/5, and it seemed they would suffer another batting collapse. But with batting becoming easier against the old ball, Wellalage stepped up to hit seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 67 off 65 balls, where he mixed smartness with solid cricketing shots. He also shared three crucial partnerships of 41, 36 and 46 with Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akila Dananjaya respectively to give Sri Lanka a fighting total.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored.

Brief Score:

Sri Lanka: 230 for 8 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 56, Dunith Wellalage 67 not out, Axar Patel 2/33, Kuldeep Yadav 1/33). India: 230 all out in 47.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 58; Charith Asalanka 3/30, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/58).