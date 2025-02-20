India vs Bangladesh: India’s Probable XI for Champions Trophy 2025

India's probable XI for today's Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh features a well-balanced and strong lineup, with the team aiming to make an impact right from the start.

1. Rohit Sharma

2. Shubman Gill

3. Virat Kohli

4. KL Rahul (wk)

5. Shreyas Iyer

6. Hardik Pandya

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Axar Patel

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Arshdeep Singh

11. Mohammad Shami

This combination brings both experience and depth, ensuring a formidable presence against Bangladesh in today's high-stakes clash.

The Dubai pitch offers a balanced surface, supporting both bowlers and batsmen, with fast bowlers enjoying early swing and seam movement while batters benefit as the game progresses.

India has a strong record at this venue, winning 5 of 6 ODIs, including a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup final. In their 41 encounters in ODIs, India has won 32 matches, while Bangladesh has won 8, with India most recently beating Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the 2023 World Cup. As the match moves into the evening, the temperature will drop to around 25°C by 7 PM and 24°C by 9 PM, providing a comfortable end to the game.