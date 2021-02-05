India vs England, 1st Test: 'Happening at the right time,' Virat Kohli thrilled on return of international cricket in IND

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is elated to have international cricket back in the country as he believes it is happening "at the right time", while he is also looking forward to having spectators back in the stadiums for the home series against England.

The first Test between India and England is currently underway at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) earlier confirmed that fans will be allowed at the stadium for live action for the second Test, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 13.

"Every country is hosting cricket. We were probably the only country left so it was just a matter of time. And I think it's happening at the right time. Things have been brought under control. Great work has been done.

Now when we go to our practice session, we are in this bubble in India, we feel safe. We don't feel like uncertainty at all. Things are moving along nicely. Playing cricket in India is a very very special thing for us," Kohli added in an interview with Star Sports.

The opening Test between India and England has also marked the return of international cricket to the country after a gap of 11 long months. The Test is also the first five-day format game in India since the pink-ball Test hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Bangladesh between Nov. 22 and 24 in 2019.

"There is a different feel to it, there is a different connection to it. Hopefully, there will be a few spectators in the coming games as well which is a great thing for our whole country, for our cricket fans. We are just very very happy. I am so excited that cricket is finally resuming in India and we are gonna have a good home season," Kohli further said.

The ongoing Test series between India and England is a part of the 2019-21 World Test Championship (WTC). After Australia withdrew from their South Africa tour, New Zealand qualified for the final, which is due to take place in London in June. England need to win at least three Tests to qualify for the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

India and England are also set to battle out in five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day International (ODIs).