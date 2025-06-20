  • Menu
India vs England 1st Test: Watch Live on These Platforms

Highlights

Shubman Gill begins his captaincy tenure as India face England in the 1st Test at Headingley from June 20. With big names retiring, fresh faces like Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan step up.

Shubman Gill’s Test captaincy era begins with a trial by fire as a young, transitioning Indian side gears up to face England in a five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

India enters the series without veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin—all of whom have stepped away from the longest format in recent months. In contrast, England too are in rebuild mode, with stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad now retired.

Gill, who made his Test debut in 2020, has struggled in English conditions—averaging just 14.66 in three matches. He'll aim to turn that around as he takes on leadership duties.

The Indian squad also marks the return of Karun Nair, and could see the debuts of young talents Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran, hinting at a bold new phase for Indian red-ball cricket.

Match Details: England vs India, 1st Test

  • Dates: June 20 – June 24, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Headingley, Leeds
  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar app
