India vs England 4th T20 Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s Match in Pune?

The 4th T20I between India and England will be held on January 31 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India is leading the series 2-1, so this match is very important. If India wins, they will win the series, but if England wins, they will tie the series and force a final match to decide the winner.

The MCA Stadium in Pune is known for its batting-friendly pitch, where the hard, dry surface helps batsmen play aggressive shots. It’s exciting for T20 cricket, but bowlers can also find some help, making it a balanced contest for both sides.

India’s record at this stadium has been mixed. They’ve won two and lost two of the four T20Is played here. Both losses were to Sri Lanka, but the last time India faced England at this venue in 2012, they won by five wickets, thanks to Yuvraj Singh’s all-round performance.

India holds a slight edge in their head-to-head record with England in T20Is, having won 15 of 27 matches, while England has won 12.

In the previous match on January 28, England set a target of 171 runs. India fell short, scoring only 145 and losing by 26 runs. Hardik Pandya scored 40 off 35 balls, but India couldn’t chase the target. Varun Chakravarthy was the standout player, taking five wickets and winning the Player of the Match award.

The upcoming match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports in multiple languages, starting at 7 PM IST. India is favored to win, thanks to their strong record in Pune, but England will fight to stay in the series. It’s going to be an exciting match in Pune.