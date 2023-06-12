India vs Pakistan on Oct 15 in draft schedule of ODI World Cup: Reports

New Delhi: The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan during the upcoming ODI World Cup is set to take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad, as per the draft schedule of the marquee event.



According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the BCCI shared the draft schedule with the ICC, which then sent it to the participating countries for feedback before a final schedule is put out early next week.



As per the initial draft schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup, prepared by the BCCI., England and New Zealand are set to meet in the tournament-opener on October 5 while India are set to open their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.



The report further said India are scheduled to play their league matches across nine venues while Pakistan are slated to play across five venues during the league phase.



While the draft schedule does not provide specific details about the semifinal venues, it is expected that they will be held on November 15 and 16. The final match of the tournament is set to take place on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

India's itinerary in draft schedule:

India vs Australia, Oct 8 in Chennai



India vs Afghanistan, Oct 11 in Delhi



India vs Pakistan, Oct 15 in Ahmedabad



India vs Bangladesh, Oct 19, in Pune



India vs New Zealand, Oct 22, in Dharamsala



India vs England, Oct 29, in Lucknow



India vs qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai



India vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata



India vs qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

