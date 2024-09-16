Indian cricket team undergoes third rigorous practice session ahead of first Test vs Bangladesh

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, underwent an extensive training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday morning. The Chepauk Stadium will host the first Test match between India and Bangladesh from September 19.

The entire 16-member squad, including Sarfaraz Khan, who arrived in Chennai only on Monday morning, took part in the training session.

Sarfaraz Khan joined the Indian team only on Monday as he was playing the Duleep Trophy match between India B and India C at Anantapur. Sarfaraz scored 16 in the only innings he batted.

Virat Kohli started the proceedings and hit the nets quite early. Along with Kohli, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen practising. The duo faced pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for a long time.

After the duo were done with their stint, skipper Rohit, Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan had a hit in the nets. Rohit was particularly playing the spinners more, keeping in mind how the wicket would play and how Bangladesh can try and dominate with spin.

Bowlers from various academies and teams under the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) bowled a lot to Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took some bowling practice and also had a few hits.

All the batters faced throwdowns too before ending their training session.

With the Test match starting on Thursday, India will have two more training sessions – on Tuesday and Wednesday – to hone their skills, finalise their strategies and start the gruelling season ahead.

All eyes will be on Pant, who is trying to make it into the Indian squad after a gap of almost two years. The southpaw impressed in the Indian Premier League and the subsequent ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and should be a starter in the playing XI against Bangladesh.

Pant’s return will also mean Dhruv Jurel, who impressed in his debut against England, will have to sit out.