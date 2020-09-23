IPL 13: KKR put MI into bat

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

This is KKR's first game of the season while MI is looking to bounce back from the five-wicket loss they suffered against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on Saturday.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said that Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are the four foreign players in their playing XI, while his MI counterpart Rohit Sharma said they will be fielding an unchanged side.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (captain & wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah