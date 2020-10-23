IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Kieron Pollard to lead Mumbai as Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury

Kieron Pollard is the stand-in-skipper of Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma misses out due to a hamstring issue.

Saurabh Tiwary made his way into MI's XI in place of injured Rohit as Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl in Sharjah.

"We don't expect the wicket to change much and hopefully there's some dew. We want to qualify for the playoffs first and we still have to come out and play good cricket. We have spoken about areas we need it to improve and we want to execute them in the middle tonight. Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully, he will be fit soon and take the captaincy," Pollard said at the toss on Friday.

With only two wins from 10 games, CSK are at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table. The MS Dhoni-led CSK made three changes for the game against defending champions Mumbai. Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad. And Imran Tahir came in for Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, and Piyush Chawla out.

Speaking at the toss, CSK captain Dhoni said," Last game we played here the wicket played slightly better in the second innings, so not much of a problem. Once we landed here we had a 14-day break and before that, we had a seven day-camp in Chennai and once we're here it became slightly difficult with the quarantine and there were a few phases where the game went out of our hands and the batting wasn't also up to the mark, It happens in cricket and there are quite a few reasons for why we haven't been up to the mark."

Playing XIs: Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians (MI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah