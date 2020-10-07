IPL 2020: CSK’s Dwayne Bravo becomes 2nd overseas player to 150 IPL wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the latest entrant in the 150 wickets club in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. He achieved the feat during the IPL 2020 match between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Abu Dhabi.



Bravo was the fifth bowler to the landmark and only the second overseas player after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. The fast bowler, who pulled out of the tournament right at the beginning, has picked up 170 from 122 matches - all for Mumbai Indians.



Other cricketers who have 150-plus wickets in the IPL include Amit Mishra (160), Piyush Chawla (156), and Harbhajan Singh (150).



Bravo, who turned 37 on Wednesday, picked up the wickets of KKR's Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti to finish with figures of 3 for 37 from his four overs. After missing the initial matches for CSK this season due to injury, Bravo went wicket less in his two matches prior to the games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.



The West Indies superstar, who has won two World T20 titles with West Indies, is also the first and only cricketer to have picked up 500 wickets in the shortest format.



Earlier, KKR had won the toss and elected to bat. While KKR went into the game unchanged, CSK roped in Karn Sharma in place of Chawla. Dinesh Karthik-led KKR were bowled out for 167 runs in 20 overs in the first innings. Tripat top-scorer for KKR with 81 from 51 balls and his knock was inclusive of three sixes and eight fours. The other KKR opener Shubman Gill scored a mere 11 runs off 12 balls before he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the fifth over.



After Tripathi, the two best batsmen for KKR were Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins as both the players scored 17 from nine balls.



CSK are currently fifth in the IPL 2020 table, while KKR are in fourth place. A win for either side will see them climb the table.

