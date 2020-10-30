IPL 2020, DC vs MI: ‘Three losses don’t make us a bad team’, Rahane confident ahead of Delhi’s clash with Mumbai

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Ajinkya Rahane said that three losses in a row do not make his side a "bad team" ahead of their crucial upcoming fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

In the initial stage of IPL 2020, Shreyas Iyer-led DC were one of the most consistent performers, winning five out of their opening six fixtures. With the business end of the tournament underway, DC, who were expected to seal a place in the playoffs with ease, are yet to do so as they recently suffered three back-to-back losses that came against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

As a result, DC have slipped to the third spot in the IPL 2020 points table, but have the same points as second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are ahead with a superior net run-rate. With a win over defending champions MI on Saturday, Iyer's DC will secure a place in the playoffs. It will be a great moment for the DC camp, led by head coach Ricky Ponting, as DC have made to the knockout stages only twice across the last eight seasons.

"I think we started off really well, won seven out of nine games initially, and then the last three games were not as per what we wanted, but this is going to happen in a tournament like IPL. You play fourteen league games, it's a big tournament, and it's all about staying in that contest, staying in the journey, and learning from each and every game. I think the upcoming two games are really important, and it's all about staying positive. Three losses don't make us a bad team. It's all about playing to our strength and backing each and every individual. As a team, we are really looking forward to playing against Mumbai now and then RCB," said Rahane at a press conference on Friday.

Speaking about Ponting's way of dealing with the side's current pressure situation following the three losses, Rahane said," He's (Ricky) been really fantastic. I have personally really enjoyed working with him. He is always been positive, and he told us to play positive cricket. We were just thinking about playing one game at a time, sometimes what happens is when you think about yourselves and the outcome, you put yourself under pressure, so I think it's all about giving your best in the middle, whichever game you are playing, doesn't matter if it's your first game or a playoffs game. It's all about playing as a team, so that has been the talk."

Talking about DC's upcoming clash with MI, Rahane said that his side will play as a unit against the four-time champions.

"Mumbai are a good team, they are a strong team and we know their past as well. I mean, they did so well in IPL. For us, what is important is to play to our strength, what we have been doing, and it's all about giving our best tomorrow. Each and every individual is capable of winning the game for our team, so I think we should believe in that and believe in our ability. They play as a team and we all know that they play as a unit and we know how strong they are. So, for us, it's all about playing as a unit against Mumbai Indians tomorrow and play to win," added Rahane ahead of the match in Dubai," added Rahane.