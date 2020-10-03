IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals bowling coach opens up about Ashwin's availability for KKR clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Ryan Harris, on Saturday, said Ravichandran Ashwin may be available for their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture.

Ashwin, who got injured during DC's opening match that was against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), -picked up two wickets before he awkwardly landed on his left arm and his shoulder had taken a jerk. As the injury looked bad, Ashwin missed the next two matches that were against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While Delhi defeated CSK, Shreyas Iyer's side ended up losing to SRH. Amit Mishra replaced Ashwin in Delhi's squad.

Ahead of DC's upcoming IPL 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Harris has said that Ashwin has had a good session with both bat and ball before adding that the team's medical team would have to decide if the Indian spinner could be included or not.

"He's doing excellent. He had a really good session last night with the ball, bat and in the field," Ryan Harris was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals. So, he might be available for selection for tomorrow, but we are still waiting for our medical staff's confirmation this evening. Talking of the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which Delhi Capitals lost by 15 runs, the bowling coach said, "We just weren't at our best for that game. But no panic stations by any means," added Harris in an interview on Saturday.

With two wins in three matches, Delhi are currently placed second in the points table. Their next match, which is against Kolkata, is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Sharjah – the second game of the season's first doubleheader.