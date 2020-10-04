IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya registers special T20 record

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Krunal Pandya clinched a special Twenty20 (T20) record when his side took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday.

Krunal smashed 20 runs off four balls and became just the second batsman in the history of T20 cricket to score 20 runs off the first four balls of an innings after David Warner, who had hammered 22 runs off his first four deliveries during a T20 game between Australia and West Indies in 2010.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Krunal said that since he had not batted much at the ongoing IPL 2020, he wanted to make the most of the opportunity he received on Sunday.

"I was just thinking of scoring maximum runs off those four balls. Haven't batted much this season and wanted to make most of it. Eventually, it's a team game. The way Hardik and Pollard have gone at the back end, I had to wait for my opportunity. And finally, I got four balls. The ground is really small and the quality of batting goes up in the IPL every season.

So, you need to come up with new plans. So I wanted to be unpredictable and that increases your chances of bowling dots or taking wickets. (On his new round-armish delivery) I have been bowling that from my U19 days actually. I just go with my gut feel and bowl it if I want to. I don't practise it as much in the nets or anything," added Krunal.

On Sunday, MI won the toss and opted to bat in Sharjah. Krunal came in to bat in the final over and got off the mark on the third ball of the 20th over, which was bowled by SRH pacer Siddarth Kaul. Krunal smashed the first ball over the long-on fielder for a six. The second delivery was a full toss, at the stumps, and Krunal drilled it back past the bowler for a four as the long-on fielder had no chance of stopping it. Kaul bowled another full toss and this time, Krunal drove past the extra-cover for a hat-trick of boundaries. Krunal ended MI's innings with a six over long-on and took his side past 200. MI posted 208 for 5 in 20 overs.

SRH captain, Warner, played an excellent knock in the second innings. But, unfortunately, he failed to finish the job. Warner scored 60 off 44 balls and his knock was inclusive of two sixes and five fours. After the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey, Warner did not receive the required support from middle-order men Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg, who got out for three and eight runs respectively, When MI fast bowler James Pattinson dismissed his countryman, Warner, in the 16th over, it was nearly game over for Hyderabad. In the end, SRH fell short by 34 runs as MI clinched their third win from five matches and climbed to the top of the points table.

Delhi Capitals, who have also won three matches and have played one game less, slipped to the second spot. SHR, who are placed sixth in the table, next travel to Dubai to take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday, MI are set to face off Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.