IPL 2020: RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal takes a blinder to dismiss DC skipper Shreyas Iyer 

Devdutt Paddikal completed a tough catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday.

"Padikkal does a du Plessis. On the boundary ropes, kept his balance and @devdpd07 caught one right off catching book of @faf1307," tweeted IPL's official account referring to du Plessis's excellent catch of David Warner earlier this season.

WATCH - Padikkal does a du Plessis.



RCB skipper Virat Kohli handed the ball to Moeen Ali to bowl the 12th over. Attempting to take on the English skipper, Iyer went for a big hit over the deep mid-wicket, where Padikkal settled under it and caught it with both hands on the boundary. The Karnataka player then threw the ball up, went outside the boundary rope, and returned in to complete an absolute blinder. DC captain Iyer, who had been in a fine form, was sent back to the pavilion for a mere 11 runs from 13 deliveries.



As of now, Iyer is the fourth leading run-scorer at the ongoing IPL 2020, having scored 181 runs in five innings. Meanwhile, Padikkal has registered three fifties in four innings and has scored 174 runs at an average of 43.50.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and put DC to bat. Delhi's openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan powered their side to a great start. RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj brought an end to their 68-run opening stand by removing Shaw in the seventh over. Shaw scored a quick-fire 42 from 23 balls. Three overs later, Dhawan was dismissed for 28-ball 32. Australian all-rounder

Marcus Stoinis scored his IPL career's third fifty and helped DC to post 196 runs in the first innings. Stoinis' knock was inclusive of `two sixes and six boundaries.

Both DC and RCB have clinched three victories in four games so far in the IPL 2020 and the winner of Monday's match, which is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will go at the top of the points table.