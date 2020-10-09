IPL 2020: Shubman Gill recollects McCullum’s ‘unreal’ 158 for KKR in inaugural IPL 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shubman Gill said he did not watch Brendon McCullum's 73-ball 158 in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but recalled the times when he was left amazed watching the New Zealander taking the league by storm.

Gill, who has played twice for India, was 10 years old when McCullum, playing for KKR, had produced entertaining knocks during IPL 2008. The former New Zealand skipper registered 188 runs in four innings at an average of 62.66.

The 21-year-old Gill has scored 163 runs in five matches at an average of 40.75 with his highest score being an unbeaten 70 in the ongoing IPL 2020.

Ahead of KKR's next match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Gill spoke about McCullum, who is currently the head coach of KKR.

"I can't really remember if I watched that live (on television). But I definitely watched it when I was like around 10. It was so unreal at that time, you know, to be able to see a batsman score almost 160 runs in a T20 game because even in a one-day match it seemed very big score at that time," Gill told Khaleej Times.

McCullum is coming off a successful stint in the Caribbean Premier League, where his side Trinbago Knight Riders won all their 12 games en route to the title.

" To be able to play for a team under him right now, under his coaching and under his mentorship, it feels great," Gill added.

Gill, who was a part of the India U-19 side that won the World Cup under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw in New Zealand, currently averages over 70 in the First-Class structure and is looking to cement his place in the national side, having already played two ODIs for the Virat Kohli-led side.

Talking about how he manages to be versatile as a batsman, KKR's Gill said," There is not much change in the technicality as a batsman. There is, of course, a change in the mindset of a batsman because if you are playing a one-day game today, and if you have to play a Test match a few days later, there is going to be a change in the mindset. I mean there won't be any changes made in the shots that you play like if it's a drive in T20, a one-day game, or a Test match. It's just your shot selection. That comes with your mindset, whether you want to play that shot or not."