IPL 2021: ‘Everyone will see aggressive KL Rahul for sure,’ says Wasim Jaffer  

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul has been backed by the team's batting coach Wasim Jaffer, saying the Karnataka batsman will be a lot more aggressive during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 than the last time.

Even though Rahul finished as the leading run-scorer last season with 670 runs in 14 games at an average of 56, his team failed to make it to the playoffs. Many pointed out that Rahul's strike rate of 129.35 was the reason the team was unable to put up a huge total.

Defending his skipper, Jaffer has ensured that IPL 2021 will bring out a different kind of Rahul, while he also defended Rahul's strike rate from last year, saying Punjab did not have many reliable batters from the No. 5 slot and which is why the skipper had to play a calculated innings to stay at the crease for a long time.

"KL batted a little timidly last season. He probably batted deeper because there was not much batting after No. 5, and Glenn Maxwell was not firing. He took that responsibility on himself to try and stay at the crease and get the job done. This time around, everyone will see an aggressive KL Rahul for sure," Jaffer told Times of India in an interview.

In the recently concluded five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between India and England, Rahul was dropped for the decider fifth game after performing poorly in the first four matches. He scored 15 runs in four innings at an average of 3.75.

Ahead of the IPL 2021, Jaffer is sure that Rahul will produce his 'A-game' at the tournament, which his side is yet to win after 13 seasons.

"It can happen to any player (a drop in form). The more games he played, the better he became. Yes, he had a poor T20 series, but it did not make him a bad batsman. He has scored centuries in all three formats and knows his game better than anyone else. In the ODIs, he showed why he is such a special player," added Jaffer in the same interview.

Punjab Kings' opening encounter in the IPL 2021 is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.