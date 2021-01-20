IPL 2021: Lasith Malinga, Mumbai Indians part ways after 12 years; MI also release James Pattinson

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lasith Malinga have parted ways after 12 long years as the defending champions released as many as seven players going into the mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The other six players that won't feature in MI's camp during the upcoming edition are New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan, Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, his compatriot James Pattinson, Guyanese all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, uncapped leg-spinner Prince Balwant Rai and pacer Digvijay Deshmukh.







Thank you for everything! There will always be a special place for you all in MI's #OneFamily! 💙#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/qjhMLHPTLc — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 20, 2021





According to a press release from MI, the five-time winners have 18 players in their squad with seven spots open that can be filled in the mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place next month. Meaning, the reigning champions can buy a maximum of four overseas players ahead of the IPL 2021.

MI signed Malinga ahead of the inaugural edition in 2008 and since then, the Sri Lankan veteran has been a part of their side. Having played 122 matches in the IPL, Malinga is the leading wicket-taker with 170 scalps, 10 more than second-placed Amit Mishra. The Lankan fast bowler did not feature in the 13th edition last year, where the Mumbai side etched history by winning their fifth title. They defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final in Dubai.



MI once again have a solid team with skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock at the top with Big Bash League's star batsman Chris Lynn as a back-up option.



Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will once again hold the crucial No. 3 and No. 4 places. While MI have other dependable middle-order options in Saurabh Tiwary, Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh and Mumbai veteran Aditya Tare. Moreover, along with the Proteas skipper de Kock and Kishan, Tare can also keep wickets full time.



The defending champions have ridden on the brilliance of their all-rounders over the years, and the franchise is certain the trio of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya will be ready to once again take responsibility.



Mumbai Indians (MI):



Retained players:



Batsmen:



Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK)



All-rounders:



Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy



Bowlers:



Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan



Released players:



Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh