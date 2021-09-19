IPL 2021: MI captain Rohit Sharma out with injury; CSK opt to bat

Mumbai Indians (MI) are without their captain Rohit Sharma for their fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the second phase of the Indian Premier League IPL 2021 gets underway in the UAE.



CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In Rohit's absence, Kieron Pollard will be leading the Mumbai side. MI are without their all-rounder Hardik Pandya as well. Punjab batsman Anmolpreet Singh has been handed his IPL debut by MI.









"We weren't too sure about the toss, but the good thing is we can't be criticised for something we cannot do. Rohit is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He's the captain of this ship, I'm just standing in. We were just starting to get our momentum before the break. This is the most important part of the stage. No Hardik along with Rohit. Anmolpreet makes his debut," Pollard said at the toss on Sunday.

Rohit's absence is certainly a big blow for MI. With 250 runs in seven innings, Rohit is the leading run scorer for his side in the IPL 2021 campaign.

With 10 points from seven matches, Dhoni-led CSK are placed second in the IPL 2021 table, behind leaders Delhi Capitals (DC). Meanwhile, the defending champions MI have managed to win just four out of their seven games and are placed fourth in the table.

"Looks like a good surface. Better to put runs on the board. Once the tournament starts, you get into some sort of rhythm but this season its new, and maybe us cricketers will start loving it: seven games, a break, and then seven more. It comes down to how you play on that day in the shortest form, so we'll try to keep the basics right. Faf, Moeen, Bravo, Hazlewood are the four foreigners," Dhoni said after winning the toss on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing XI:

MI's Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard(c), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

CSK's Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.