IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis reacts to RCB's humiliating 9-wicket loss to SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has said his side should keep their chin up and move forward after their latest nine-wicket loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed RCB by nine wickets in IPL 2022 on Saturday. SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and put RCB to bat at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Marco Jensen, who opened the bowling from the other end with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, wreaked havoc in the very second over of RCB's innings. He dismissed fellow South African du Plessis before removing Virat Kohli for a golden duck and Anuj Rawat for a two-ball duck, leaving RCB struggling at 8 for 3 at the end of the second over.

It was Kohli's second consecutive golden duck this season. He got out on the first ball he faced during RCB's previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). From the inaugural edition in 2008 to IPL 2021, Kohli had just three golden ducks to his name and in the underway season, the RCB superstar has already been dismissed on the first ball twice.

"The first four overs, we shouldn't have lost so many wickets, it was a bit spicy upfront. We still got to find a way to set a foundation (in the upcoming games), even if it's sacrificing a few runs in the powerplay. We just needed to get through that phase where the ball was swinging and seaming, one you get through it, it becomes easier.

"This wicket looked the best, the expectations were pretty high, it was a very good wicket. There are no excuses though. Jansen bowled well in his first over swinging the ball both ways and got the big wickets. You want to make sure you don't get a lot emotional, it was a bad day at the office, but you need to keep your chin up and need to get the learning from it. As a team we need to move forward, it's a long tournament," du Plessis said after RCB's heavy loss on Saturday.

RCB's latest total of 68 is their second-lowest total in IPL history after 49 all out. Interestingly, the Bangalore franchise registered both these totals on April 23.

https://twitter.com/SunRisers/status/1518149403982254081

IPL 2022: Ball is swinging a lot more this season, says Kane Williamson

Meanwhile, SRH captain Kane Williamson has said that the ball is "Swinging a lot more this season" which is why his side has been taking wickets in the powerplay.

"The guys bowled beautifully and we caught well. It was an outstanding performance, but for us, it's about looking forward to the next challenge. The ball is swinging a lot more this season, so we have been taking wickets in the powerplay.

He (Jansen) is always up for a laugh off the field, but he is very focused. He has got the skills to do that, he is a real treat for us. You want to do as well as you can. There was a bit of chat with him, he (Abhishek) has been timing the ball brilliantly. There are a few challenges coming up ahead, so need to be focused," added Williamson after SRH's victory at Brabourne Stadium.

As it was SRH's fifth straight victory in the IPL 2022, Williamson and Co are currently placed second in the points table. RCB are in the fourth spot with five wins and three defeats.

RCB next take on Rajasthan Royals (RCB) on Tuesday, while SRH's next fixture is on Wednesday as they face off against table-toppers Gujarat Titans.