IPL 2022: Graeme Swann, Mahela Jayawardene back Rohit Sharma after MI’s 5 consecutive losses

Graeme Swann and Mahela Jayawardene have come in support of struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.



While former England spinner Swann has said that Rohit's captaincy is not the reason for the side's poor results, Jayawarnde has said it is a "matter of time" before the Mumbai batsman plays a big knock.

MI are the only side to have not won a single game this season. The five-time champions have lost all their opening five games, while Rohit has managed only 108 runs this campaign.

In MI's latest defeat, which came against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the opposition put up 97 runs for the opening wicket. Many questions were raised against Rohit's captaincy after his side lost by 12 runs to PBKS, especially regarding the partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan.

"I am not happy that Rohit Sharma's captaincy is questioned here, at all (97-run opening stand and PBKS scoring 198). I think the bowlers are low on confidence. There is a massive difference between a captain who can throw the ball to his bowlers, who can absolutely hit a length.

"Until Jasprit Bumrah came on and bowled a brilliant spell in the middle overs, the Mumbai bowlers were well below-par. So do not, for one second, start thinking it's Rohit's fault. Everybody he turned to bowl badly in the first 10 overs. That's how it is," Swann said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, MI head coach Jayawardene has backed Rohit, saying the opening batsman is timing the ball well but is just unable to convert his starts into a big knock. Rohit's highest score so far in the IPL 2022 is 41, which he scored in his side's opening game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

"If you look at the way he starts, the way he hits the ball, it's brilliant. He's timing it, he's getting some really, really good starts. Yes, he's disappointed as well, that he's not being able to convert them.

"We've seen Rohit batting deep, batting for 14-15 overs and getting those big scores. It's just a matter of time. He's a quality player and I am not concerned about the form as such," Jayawardene was quoted by The New Indian Express, as saying in an interview.









During Rohit's 17-ball 28 against PBKS, he bagged a special T20 record. Rohit became only the second Indian batsman to complete 10,000 T20 runs.

Rohit-led MI will look to go off the mark as they next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (April 16).