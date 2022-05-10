IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant should bat in Andre Russell 'mode', says Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has advised Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant to bring the best out of him and bat in the Andre Russell "mode" without thinking too much.



Pant has played contrasting knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, sometimes taking his time at the crease while attacking from the first ball at other times. However, Shastri wants the wicketkeeper-batsman to let go of his reserve approach and play aggressive shots almost every time.

Shastri has also opined that Pant could be a match-winner if DC use him at No. 3 in the ongoing campaign.

"I feel once he gets the tempo going he shouldn't change, he should be in the [Andre] Russell mode in this format of the game. You get your eye in, you're striking it well - don't think too much. No matter who the bowler is, if it's there to be smacked, smack it. Who knows, you might win more matches than people expect you to," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out.

Pant has scored at least 20 in eight of his last 10 innings in the tournament but has failed to convert any of those knocks into the fifties. In 11 games, Pant has scored 281 runs at an average of 31.22 and strike rate of 152.72.

Shastri believes a mindset clarity that establishes Russell as one of the most destructive batsmen in the T20 format will aid Pant well.



"Russell is very, very clear in his mindset. It is bang-bang-bang once he's in the mood. There's no stopping him, there's not even a negative thought that will peep through his system - it is [all about] smacking. Rishabh is totally capable of playing in that fashion, and I hope he thinks in that way because you'll see some special innings from him in T20 cricket," added Shastri.

DC have 10 points after 11 games and are fifth in the IPL 2022 table. With three group games remaining, Pant's side will look to secure a place in the playoffs. In their previous outing in the tournament, DC suffered a huge 91-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Pant and Co will look to recover from that as they next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday (May 11) at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.