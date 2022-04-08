IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma urges MI to show 'hunger and desperation after 3 straight losses

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has urged his players to show "hunger and desperation" to come out on top in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.



Five-time champions MI are yet to register a win in the IPL 2022, having lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening three games.

In their latest loss to KKR, MI allowed tail-ender Pat Cummins to score an unbeaten 56 off 15 balls.

"We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It's all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me. I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because the opposition are different, they come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them.

"And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field - with the bat, with the ball," Rohit said in an inspiring speech in the dressing room after MI's five-wicket loss to KKR.









"So we are doing some good things. In all three games that we've played, we've done some really good things. It's just that those little moments, and that indication, you know an individual has to understand, in that period of time when the game is happening. There will be an indication that 'this is the over'.

What we do in that over, those little, little things - that we need to try and squeeze that, and get it towards our side. Get that momentum towards our side. We don't need to panic. Honestly, we talk about talent, potential and everything in this room but until we bring that desperation and hunger on the ground, oppositions are not going to hand us wins just like that," the MI skipper added.

Even though MI have suffered three back-to-back losses, the team has plenty of time to turn the tables around in the 10-team tournament, according to Rohit.

"There's no point in putting our heads down at this point because it's still early days. Still early days. And I feel that, in these three games that we've played, we've shown some character. It's just that collectively, all 11 of us inside - whoever goes inside - need to come together. That's all. Let's keep our heads up. I don't think we need to look down and start worrying about things. Honestly, we don't need to worry about things.

"I think it's in there, what we want to achieve as a group. Again, this is not the bowling group or batting group, this is all of us, all of us here. We need to come together, not one or two individuals. Everyone needs to come together," Rohit said further in the MI dressing room.

MI's upcoming game is a big one as they take on high-spirited RCB on Saturday (April 9) at MCA Stadium, Pune.