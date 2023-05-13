IPL 2023: LSG captain Krunal Pandya praises this batsman after win over SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stand-in captain Krunal Pandya on Saturday heaped praise on Perak Mankad after the batter’s heroics against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).



Mankad scored an unbeaten 64 in LSG’s successful chase against SRH in Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

After SRH opted to bat, they posted 182 runs on the board. In reply, LSG lost an early wicket with Kyle Mayers falling to Glenn Phillips in the fourth over of the second innings. Coming in at No. 3, Mankad struck two sixes and seven fours in his knock of unbeaten 64 off 45 deliveries.

After LSG’s win, which was their sixth of the season, Krunal hailed Mankad for showing a lot of character, especially since it is his first season in the IPL.

“He's [Prerak Mankad] coming in for his first season and to come out and bat like that shows a lot of character, really happy for him to coming out here and score those runs. Even he will believe he belongs here,” added Krunal.

“With the way they were going I thought 200, but we pulled it back nicely towards the end especially by Yash and Avesh. At this level anything is possible, we had the belief and with players like Stoinis and Pooran, we had to believe. We knew we had to go and there was nothing special (was said during the timeout), luckily it paid off for us and Abhishek's over changed the momentum,” said Krunal further.

Mankad put up 73 runs for the third wicket with Marcus Stoinis, who scored important 40 runs off 25 deliveries. The Aussie struck three sixes and two fours. After this, Mankad shared an unbeaten 58-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran for the fourth wicket. The latter remained not out on 44 off just 13 balls as he hammered four sixes and three fours.

After LSG’s victory, Mankad credited Stoinis and Pooran for the seven-wicket win.

“Most important game for us, my score does not matter to me, whichever team I play I want to contribute. I was trying to hit the spinners and couldn't connect, I knew Mayank would try to get me out and I have played against him in domestic cricket, so took my chance. Thanks to the management for giving me this opportunity.

“I haven't batted a lot at number 3 but have batted in the top four. I back my ability and strength, it worked out in the end. Whatever happens at the other end should not effect me, and because of Stoinis and Pooran we won this game,” added Mankad.

With 13 points from 12 matches, LSG are fourth in the IPL 2023 table. SRH, meanwhile, are in ninth place with just eight points.