IPL 2024: Sandeep Sharma has been the top-5 bowler of IPL, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the exceptional performance of pacer Sandeep Sharma, hailing him as one of the top-5 bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and emphasizing his pivotal role in Rajasthan Royal's 20 run triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.

Sharma bowled a brilliant 19th over, giving just 11 overs, leaving Avesh Khan to defend 27 in the final six balls. Avesh was outstanding with his wide outside yorker and delivered on the captain’s expectations as he gave only six runs. It was an anticlimactic end for the Giants as they lost the match by 20 runs.

Sandeep Sharma's resilience and commitment were highlighted by Ashwin, who described him as a gritty fighter willing to do the "dirty work" for the team. Despite claiming just one wicket, Sandeep's contribution was instrumental in halting LSG's progress, notably dismissing the dangerous K.L. Rahul during their chase of 194 runs.

“The game is built by perceptions, if you look at the way Sandy has bowled, he has been a top-5 bowler in the IPL. He's a character, who does the dirty work for us, and did a lot to cover for Prasidh in the last season as well. I see him as a fighter. In a T20 game, a bowler with a fight is more important than a bowler with skills,” said Ashwin said in the post-match presentation.

Skipper Sanju Samson's valiant inning of 82 not out and his 93-run partnership with Riyan Parag for the third wicket propelled Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 193 for 4 in 20 overs. Parag scored 43 runs. The Royals then came back to restrict, Lucknow Super Giants to 173/6 in 20 overs to start their IPL 2024 campaign on a winning note.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Ashwin praised the batting display of captain Samson and Parag, who propelled RR to a commanding total.

However, Ashwin, who claimed 1-35 in his four overs, believed they fell slightly short and acknowledged the need for more runs on the board, particularly against a formidable opposition boasting impact players like Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel.

“I think it was a wicket of two halves, I thought it stuck in the pitch in the first half, it was a bit tacky, it depends on how much water you put on. Sanju and Riyan batted really well, but I felt we were 10 runs short, with so many impact players coming up in the form of Hetmyer and Jurel,” Ashwin added.